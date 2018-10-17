YORK, Pa. (AP) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting deaths of another teen and a man last month in central Pennsylvania.
York police say the 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody by patrol officers just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. He was arraigned Wednesday morning and taken to county prison without bail.
The teen was being sought in the Sept. 26 shootings of 28-year-old Jameel Murray and 15-year-old Dezmen Jones at a York home.
Investigators allege that an argument between the suspect and the man began in the carport and spread to the backyard. Witnesses reported hearing two or three gunshots, a pause and then about 15 shots.
Murray was found dead in the yard. Jones was found wounded and later died at a hospital. The teen faces homicide and firearms charges.
