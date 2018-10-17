LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the arrest during a Republican campaign event of a man accused of battery by the manager of Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s bid for governor (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

A 50-year-old Virginia man who witnesses say pushed into a room and tried to question Republican state attorney general and governor candidate Adam Laxalt is accused of battery for allegedly grabbing Laxalt’s campaign manager.

A city spokesman says Wilfred Michael Stark of Falls Church, Virginia, posted $1,140 bail and was released Wednesday from the Las Vegas city jail following his Tuesday evening arrest by city marshals during a Republican party event at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

An arrest report shows that Laxalt campaign chief Kristin Davison made a citizen’s arrest after she and witnesses said Stark grabbed her arm hard enough to leave red marks.

Davison told The Associated Press she suffered bruises and pain.

The arresting officer said Stark identified himself as “a Democrat in a room full of Republicans,” and witnesses told the officer that Stark said he confronts candidates for a living.

Democratic candidate Steve Sisolak’s campaign and state party officials deny any connection to Stark.

11:05 a.m.

A campaign official says a man was arrested after pushing into a room, thrusting a camera forward, trying to question state Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and grabbing the woman heading the Republican candidate’s bid for governor.

Jail records show 50-year-old Wilfred Michael Stark remained held Wednesday at the Las Vegas City Jail following his Tuesday evening arrest by city marshals.

Laxalt campaign spokesman Parker Briden provided to The Associated Press a written police report about Stark’s arrest at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

Briden characterized the encounter as an assault on Laxalt campaign chief Kristin Davison.

Davison told marshals she suffered a bruised arm.

It’s not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.





