9:25 a.m.

North Carolina authorities say a trooper shot and killed during a traffic stop was an 11-year veteran of the patrol.

The Highway Patrol issued a news release identifying the trooper as Kevin Conner, who was based in Columbus County. The patrol said Conner was shot and killed early Wednesday during a traffic stop in the county, and the suspect was later apprehended.

Patrol commander Col. Glenn McNeill Jr. said Conner was a hero and is being mourned.

WRAL-TV reports Conner was credited with helping save lives after a 2011 fiery head-on crash in Columbus County. WRAL says Conner used an extinguisher to put out flames and that he and another trooper provided first aid while waiting for paramedics.

6:25 a.m.

Authorities say a North Carolina state trooper has been shot and killed.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker says the trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in Columbus County. Authorities say the suspect was caught around 4 a.m. in the Fair Bluff area.

The identities of the trooper and suspect have not been released.

Authorities haven’t released further details.

The shooting took place just south of Whiteville, in southern North Carolina. Fair Bluff is around 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Fair Bluff, close to the South Carolina border.





