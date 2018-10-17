LAS VEGAS — A man was arrested after pushing into a room, thrusting a camera forward, trying to question state Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and grabbing the woman heading the Republican candidate’s bid for governor, a campaign official said Wednesday.

Wilfred Michael Stark, 50, was held on an unspecified charge at the Las Vegas City Jail following his Tuesday evening arrest by city marshals, jail records showed.

A written police report provided by Laxalt campaign spokesman Parker Briden said Stark was arrested at an event about school choice in Nevada featuring Laxalt, Republican congressional candidates Cresent Hardy and Danny Tarkanian and state GOP lieutenant governor hopeful Michael Roberson at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

Briden characterized the encounter as an assault by “an opposing campaign” on Laxalt campaign chief Kristin Davison.

“Mike Stark aggressively interrupted our conversation, both by loudly yelling and physically shoving a camera and his body at the attorney general and me,” unsigned statement from Davison said. “I asked him to back away and he did not.”

Davison told marshals that Stark grabbed and held her hard enough to leave bruises.

Representatives of Democratic candidate Steve Sisolak’s campaign and the state Democratic party denied affiliation with Stark, who according to internet references is a blogger and political activist.

“No one should ever feel unsafe at a political event,” Sisolak spokeswoman Christina Amestoy said. “We strongly condemn this violence.”

It was not immediately clear if Stark had a lawyer. Jail records did not specify a bail amount or a court date.





