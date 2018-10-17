SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police say a woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse in connection with a traffic incident on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls.

Police were called about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after a vehicle left the roadway and ended up in the Big Sioux River. The 34-year-old woman and a six-month-old baby were outside the vehicle when a Highway Patrol trooper arrived on the scene. Both remain hospitalized in serious condition.

Authorities say the woman and baby had been in the water after the vehicle rolled.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says authorities don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.