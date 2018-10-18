SUMITON, Ala. (AP) - One person is in custody after a shooting in Alabama that killed a teen and injured two other people.

Sumiton Police Chief T. J. Burnett told news outlets that officers are looking for a second suspect in Tuesday afternoon’s shooting.

Officers were called to a gas station and found a man who had been shot in the arm. Officers then went to a nearby home and found 17-year-old Jamie Kernop dead. Another victim was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. His condition was not available.

Burnett said a juvenile is in custody. His name is not being released because of his age.

Kernop’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for autopsy.

The police chief has not released a possible motive in the shooting.





