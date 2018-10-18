By - Associated Press - Thursday, October 18, 2018

TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Waukesha County.

A man was killed in the Town of Lisbon on Wednesday. Another man is in custody. A neighbor, Gary Pinter, tells WITI-TV he has known the victim since he was a young boy. Pinter says the young man had recently graduated from high school and lived with his grandmother.

It’s not clear what motivated the shooting.

