TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Waukesha County.
A man was killed in the Town of Lisbon on Wednesday. Another man is in custody. A neighbor, Gary Pinter, tells WITI-TV he has known the victim since he was a young boy. Pinter says the young man had recently graduated from high school and lived with his grandmother.
It’s not clear what motivated the shooting.
___
Information from: WITI-TV, http://www.fox6now.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.