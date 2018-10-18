DENVER (AP) - Two Colorado pharmacists have pleaded guilty in federal court to felony charges for illegally distributing opioids.

The Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office says 66-year-old Stanley “Stan” G. Callas, of Parker, and 63-year-old Scott Alan Eskanos, of Highlands Ranch, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to the illegal dispensing and distribution of controlled substances.

The Denver Post reports that Callas and Eskanos were co-owners of two pharmacies located in Parker and Lone Tree.

As part of their plea agreements, both defendants agree they’ll not seek new pharmacy licenses or the return of their previously surrendered licenses.

Both men are scheduled to sentenced by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Robert E. Blackburn on March 14.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.