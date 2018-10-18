MOSCOW (AP) - Two Russian soccer internationals have been charged with battery and hooliganism after both were involved in two brawls in Moscow earlier this month.

Alexander Kokorin of Zenit St. Petersburg and Pavel Mamayev of FC Krasnodar were charged Thursday following fights at a hotel and at a coffee shop. Three people were injured in the incidents.

Both footballers had been detained on Oct. 11 pending investigation. They could face imprisonment of up to five years if convicted.

Kokorin has played 48 times for Russia, while Mamayev made 15 international appearances from 2010-16.

