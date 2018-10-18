BALTIMORE (AP) - A day after 11 people were shot in Baltimore, administrative operations within its troubled police department have temporarily ceased to put more officers on the streets.

The Baltimore Sun reports Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle announced Wednesday that 230 officers assigned to administrative duties will go on patrol, bringing the patrol force to around 650.

Tuggle says those officers will remain on patrol as long as needed or until the department can no longer sustain leaving those administrative functions undone.

Mayor Catherine Pugh and Tuggle both blamed recent violence on the drug trade. Pugh says police are still understaffed.

Coming off the deadliest year on record on a per-capita basis, Baltimore has recorded 250 homicides so far in 2018. Of those, 44 came occurred in the last 30 days.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.