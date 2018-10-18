ANALYSIS/OPINION:

The Democrats think they are going to reclaim the governorship of Maryland.

However, at this juncture they need more than Ben Jealous.

Mr. Jealous is a former president and CEO of the NAACP, one of the nation’s oldest and respected civil groups, and his family’s roots run deep, especially in Baltimore, where young Ben’s family lived in McCulloh Homes public housing (notoriously featured in HBO’s gritty crime drama “The Wire.”)

Also, the NAACP is headquartered in Baltimore, so Mr. Jealous is no stranger to Charm City.

Interesting, then, that he is not a leading voice against the violence, bloodletting, substance abuse and joblessness in his hometown.

What gives?

Surely Mr. Jealous doesn’t expect Marylanders to vote for him because he is black. If that is indeed the case, Team Jealous better take a closer look at Team Hogan. The other Republican on that ticket is Boyd Rutherford, and he, too, is black.

There could be other reasons, as well.

Mr. Jealous is priming to be the Democrat to replace Rep. Elijah Cummings, Baltimore’s longtime representative in the U.S. House, in 2020.

That’s definitely worth noting, considering Mr. Jealous‘ platform looks to be more focused on national issues — the U.S. Supreme Court, criminal justice, police reform and Donald Trump — than such state and local issues as Baltimore, jobs, state infrastructure and Baltimore.

Mr. Jealous dare not pose the question to Maryland voters and other stakeholders, “Are you better off today than you were before Larry Hogan?” The deafening reply would be “Hell, yes!” from Republicans, independents and Democrats.

The “Democrats for Hogan” bumper stickers underscore voter sentiment — as do the polls:

• Real Clear Politics had the Hogan-Jealous contest at 54.5 percent to 35.8 percent earlier this month.

• The Washington Post reported a 20 percentage point Hogan lead on Mr. Jealous.

• Gonzales Research said Mr. Hogan had an 18 percentage point lead.

• Mason-Dixon gave Mr. Hogan a 15 percentage point lead.

• Goucher College credited an 18.7 percentage point to Mr. Hogan.

Of course, there’s time for an October surprise and even a November wake-up call. Joe Biden, for one, could have a little something tucked behind his cuff links.

However, Mr. Jealous playing the Trump card ain’t gonna cut it. Besides, no one can predict what the Donald has up his sleeves.

• Deborah Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]





