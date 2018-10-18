GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Police say a Delaware man arrested for burglary escaped from a courthouse.

Citing a Delaware State Police release, news outlets report that 24-year-old Ronald N. Stow escaped from the Sussex County Courthouse on Tuesday. He was in the custody of Delaware Capitol Police at the time, and was detained on behalf of state police.

According to the release , Stow was “wanted on criminal warrants” for burglary, unlawful use of a payment card and theft from a victim over 62 at the time of his escape. He’s now wanted for escape charges. It’s unclear exactly for what he was at the courthouse.

Police didn’t release further details about his escape, except to say he was last seen driving a black Ford Focus.





