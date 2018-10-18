The Justice Department has opened an investigation into alleged sexual abuse by clergy in the Roman Catholic Church in Pennsylvania, two state dioceses confirmed Thursday.

In separate statements, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Diocese of Allentown confirmed they have been subpoenaed for records by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.

“The Diocese will cooperate fully with the request, just as it cooperated fully with the information requests related to the statewide Grand Jury,” said Matthew Kerr, a spokesman for the Diocese of Allentown. “The Diocese sees itself as a partner with law enforcement in its goal to eliminate the abuse of minors where it may occur.”

The statement from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia also pledged cooperation with federal investigations.

Other dioceses throughout the state did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The Justice Department investigation was sparked after a state grand jury issued a scathing report in August finding that more than 300 Catholic priests in the state had sexually abused children over seven decades, protected by a hierarchy of church leaders who covered it up.

The report detailed horrific details of boys and girls who were sexually abused and was based on an 18-month investigation into six of the state’s dioceses. More than 1,000 child victims were identified in the report, but the grand jury concluded there were likely thousands more.

At the time, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro concluded that state charges could not be filed because the statute of limitations had passed in many cases.

“The abuse scarred every dioceses,” Mr. Shapiro said in August. “The cover-up was sophisticated. The church protected the institution at all costs.”





