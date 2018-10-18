NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - An ex-convict who served prison time for attempted murder has been arrested on murder and other charges in a shooting that killed a North Las Vegas mother and two adult children and left another man wounded, authorities said Thursday.

Jose Easley Jr., 41, of North Las Vegas, was arrested late Wednesday by police investigating the Sunday shooting deaths of Susan Nash, her son Deonte’ Nash, 31, daughter Dejona’e Nash, 20, and the wounding of a 26-year-old man who was treated at a hospital and released.

Susan Nash, 52, was a special education teacher’s aide at Desert Pines High School and a neighborhood mom to dozens of people, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported .

The shooting followed an argument in a shopping center parking lot in central North Las Vegas.

Police Officer Aaron Patty said Easley knew the alleged victims. He did not immediately disclose the reason for the argument.

Jail records showed Easley was being held on more than $1 million bail pending a court appearance at which a lawyer was expected to be named to represent him on murder, attempted murder, battery, assault and weapon charges.

Court records showed that Easley was convicted in 1997 and 1998 in state court in Las Vegas on felony drug and armed robbery charges.

State prison records showed he served more than seven years for a separate 2002 attempted murder conviction in Las Vegas.





