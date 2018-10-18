LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A former Lincoln businessman who moved to Houston, where he was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission for an alleged Ponzi scheme, has now been indicted on federal charges in Nebraska.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a grand jury had indicted Frederick Alan Voight on 16 counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering. His first court appearance is set for Nov. 1 in Lincoln’s federal court.

Prosecutors say that between 2004 and 2015, investors who gave money to Voight and his businesses - including F.A. Voight & Associates and Daystar Funding - lost $40.9 million.

The SEC charged Voight in 2015 with defrauding more than 300 investors. That civil case has been settled.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.