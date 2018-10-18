HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) - Federal officials say a New Jersey woman accused of bribing voters through mail has been indicted on a pair of federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney for New Jersey announced the two-count indictment Wednesday against Lizaida Camis, of Hoboken. The Jersey Journal reports the 55-year-old woman was arrested Sept. 20 after authorities said she promised voters $50 for casting their mail-in ballots for a particular candidate in Hoboken’s municipal election in 2013.

A message seeking comment from her attorney Wednesday was not immediately returned.

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said last month that bank records indicated voters in Hoboken had received $50 checks from entities associated with campaigns that employed Camis.

___

Information from: The Jersey Journal , http://www.nj.com/jjournal





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.