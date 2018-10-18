ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) - A former police detective accused of taking prescription pills seized during criminal investigations has pleaded not guilty.

Polk County court records say the plea was entered Wednesday for 39-year-old Joshua Copeland. He is charged with two counts of felonious misconduct in office, two counts of forgery and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Copeland resigned in April from the Altoona police force to avoid termination. Authorities say Copeland switched pills seized during criminal investigations in 2017 and replaced them with over-the-counter medications. The pills were kept in temporary evidence lockers.

Authorities also say a small amount of methamphetamine was found in his squad car. The records say Copeland later tested positive for meth.





