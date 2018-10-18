GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana couple has pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and an adult.

Elkhart County prosecutors say 43-year-old Leonard Grosswiler of Elkhart pleaded guilty Thursday to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, obstruction of justice and other charges.

Authorities initially believed Grosswiler’s 41-year-old wife, Penelope Grosswiler, was driving the Cadillac that struck five pedestrians in August 2017, killing 8-month-old Dolly Thomas, 11-year-old Courtney Smith and 22-year-old Shawn Wolcott.

But prosecutors say Leonard Grosswiler provided sworn testimony that he was driving when the pedestrians were struck in Elkhart.

Penelope Grosswiler pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of justice for her alleged role in trying to destroy evidence of the crime.

The couple’s sentencing hearings are set for Dec. 12. Their attorney declined comment Thursday.





