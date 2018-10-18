INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police say an officer shot a suspect during a struggle over a weapon, critically injuring the man.

Deputy Chief Chris Bailey says the shooting occurred Thursday afternoon after officers pulled over the suspect’s car on the city’s far east side.

He says the suspect was evasive in talking to officers and was asked to step out of his vehicle. He tells The Indianapolis Star that two officers saw the man had a gun and they began to struggle with the man over the weapon.

Bailey said one of the three officers involved tried to subdue the man without shooting him, and when that didn’t work, an officer shot him.

No officers were hurt.

The names of the man and the officers were not immediately released.





