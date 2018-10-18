White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton got into a heated argument Thursday outside the Oval Office, according to multiple reports.

The obscenity-laced shouting match between the two men was over the recent surge in illegal border crossings, according to CNN.

The fiery exchange had some White House aides worried that one of the men would resign. But officials insisted that neither was quitting, Bloomberg reported.

It was unclear if President Trump heard the ruckus outside the Oval Office.





