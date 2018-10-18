President Trump rekindled a simmering feud with Sen. Jon Tester, traveling to the senator’s home state of Montana yet again Thursday evening to denounce the two-term Democrat’s role in blocking his choice to head the Veterans Administration earlier this year.

In one of the hottest Senate races this cycle, Mr. Tester is believed to hold a small lead over his Republican challenger, State Auditor Matt Rosendale, although many political prognosticators rate the race as a toss-up.

In an unprecedented third presidential trip to the state this midterm campaign season, Mr. Trump showed he has not forgotten or forgiven Mr. Tester for his central role in torpedoing the president’s nomination of his personal doctor, White House physician Adm. Ronny Jackson, to head the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Jon Tester led the Democratic mob in the effort to destroy a great man,” Mr. Trump told a rally in Missoula Thursday evening.

Mr. Tester, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, aired a number of charges by detractors of the White House doctor even before his confirmation hearings could be held this spring. Dr. Jackson withdrew his nomination shortly thereafter and Mr. Trump has clearly not forgotten.

Describing Mr. Tester as a “super-liberal” representing a state the president won handily in 2016, Mr. Trump asked the crowd: “How the hell did you ever elect this guy?”

Mr. Rosendale appeared onstage briefly with Mr. Trump in Missoula Thursday evening, attacking his opponent on health care reform, immigration and Mr. Tester’s opposition to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees.

“Folks, Jon Tester has been too wrong for too long,” said Mr. Rosendale.





