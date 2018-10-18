HOUSTON (AP) - Jury selection has begun in the retrial of a former deputy’s husband charged in the death of a man he and his wife confronted outside a Houston-area restaurant.

The selection process, which began in a Houston courtroom Thursday, is expected to take two days. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

Terry Thompson was first tried in June in the 2017 death of 24-year-old John Hernandez. It ended in a mistrial.

Thompson and his wife, Chauna, were each charged with murder . Chauna Thompson was a Harris County sheriff’s deputy at the time but was later fired. She has not yet gone to trial.

Prosecutors have said Terry Thompson was the aggressor in the confrontation in which he held Hernandez in a chokehold, but Thompson’s attorneys say he was acting in self-defense.





