JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has arrested the Geary County sheriff at his office.

The agency said in a news release that 44-year-old Geary County Sheriff Anthony “Tony” Wolf was arrested Thursday morning.

KBI says the sheriff was arrested for felony theft, for allegedly giving a county-owned firearm as a gift and for misusing public funds.

He could not be reached for comment, and it is unclear whether he has a defense attorney yet.

The charges stem from an investigation the KBI initiated in August. Dickinson County Attorney Andrea Purvis has been appointed special prosecutor in the case.

Wolf was booked into the Geary County jail following his arrest and released on bond.

The sheriff is on administrative leave.





