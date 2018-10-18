LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A Las Cruces man is facing up to 4 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of hiding video cameras in bathrooms and capturing video of children showering and changing clothes.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old Paul Ikard was found guilty Wednesday of one count of sexual exploitation of children and two counts of voyeurism.

He’s expected to be sentenced in about 30 days.

Ikard was arrested in May 2016 and accused of secretly recording children in a bathroom with hidden cameras from January 2014 to August 2015.

Authorities say some of the victims were as young as 9.

The videos were discovered when Ikard sent his computer’s hard drive to a company in Ohio to be repaired.

That company alerted the FBI who handed the case over to Las Cruces police.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.