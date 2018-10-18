HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The collapse of legislation in Pennsylvania’s Senate leaves questions about whether lawmakers will approve recommendations in a landmark grand jury report on child sexual abuse by Roman Catholic priests.

The state Capitol was quiet Thursday. Lawmakers left town and there are no scheduled voting days before the two-year legislative session expires Nov. 30.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro and lawmakers aligned with him vowed after legislation stalled Wednesday night to keep working to win approval of the recommendations.

The dispute centers on Senate Republican opposition to giving now-adult victims of child sexual abuse a two-year reprieve from time limits in state law that otherwise bar them from suing perpetrators and institutions that covered it up.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati says he’ll recall senators to Harrisburg if he receives a reasonable compromise offer.





