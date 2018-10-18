NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A 24-year-old New Orleans man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a man shot outside the car repair shop where he worked.

Ronnie Smith Jr. was scheduled for trial next month on a charge of second-degree murder, which carries an automatic life sentence.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office says in a news release that Smith pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter and obstructing justice in the death of 36-year-old Thomas Henry.

Henry was killed Oct. 6, 2016, outside a repair shop on New Orleans’ west bank.

Smith’s co-defendant, 41-year-old Aigetta Locure, pleaded guilty in July to being an accessory to second-degree murder. She was sentenced to three years in prison.

Smith is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 30. Cannizzaro’s office says he’s expected to get sentenced to 30 years.





