By - Associated Press - Thursday, October 18, 2018

LAUREL, Miss. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies responding to a burglary at a family’s home in Mississippi say they found a man hiding in a bathroom and that he had ingested some of the residents’ prescription medications.

News outlets report Jones County deputies discovered 24-year-old Joel Welch hiding inside a shower in an upstairs bathroom Thursday morning. The sheriff’s department says in a Facebook post that deputies were sent to the Calhoun area home after the owners’ security system notified a man was inside.

Deputies say Welch had broken into a vehicle on the property and used the garage door opener to help gain access to the home.

Welch was jailed on burglary charges. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide