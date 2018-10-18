LAUREL, Miss. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies responding to a burglary at a family’s home in Mississippi say they found a man hiding in a bathroom and that he had ingested some of the residents’ prescription medications.
News outlets report Jones County deputies discovered 24-year-old Joel Welch hiding inside a shower in an upstairs bathroom Thursday morning. The sheriff’s department says in a Facebook post that deputies were sent to the Calhoun area home after the owners’ security system notified a man was inside.
Deputies say Welch had broken into a vehicle on the property and used the garage door opener to help gain access to the home.
Welch was jailed on burglary charges. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.
