FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been charged in a drunken driving crash that left his 3-year-old daughter dead.

The Sun Sentinel reports that 29-year-old Ryan Basdeo was arrested Tuesday and charged with vehicular homicide and several DUI counts.

Authorities say Basdeo was traveling 60 mph (97 kph) in a 25 mph (40 kph) zone in Miramar in October 2016 when he lost control and hit a guardrail and two trees. Basdeo, his wife and their daughter were all hospitalized, but the little girl, Sophia, died the next day.

A defense attorney said during a bond hearing that Basdeo is not a violent criminal and has no other significant criminal record.

Basdeo was being held on $111,000 bail.

