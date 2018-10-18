OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Police say a man found dead in his Oshkosh home last week had been beaten five days before he died.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 47-year-old Steven Mallas died as a result of complications from that beating on a sidewalk in Oshkosh on Oct. 7.
Police continue to investigation. They say the crime appears to be an isolated incident.
