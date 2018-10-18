PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pennsylvania man accused of fatally shooting two sisters during a robbery gone bad has received two consecutive life sentences.

Mike Manko, a spokesman for the Allegheny County district attorney’s office, says Kylee Lankford was sentenced Thursday for the murders of Kimberly Lesko and Melodie Robb.

Authorities say Lankford and another man broke into a McKeesport home last September. Fifty-two-year-old Robb and 55-year-old Lesko were fatally shot, while a man was wounded.

Jurors deliberated for less than a day before convicting Lankford in July.

Lankford’s co-defendant, Miras Kelly II, is set to go to trial on Nov. 14.





