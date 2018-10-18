FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - A man was sentenced to two life sentences in jail for killing a married couple at their Arizona home.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports Derrick Barnett was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced Wednesday in Division 2 of the Coconino County Superior Court.

A jury found Barnett guilty of fatally shooting Michael and Nora Demuria on May 1, 2017, at their Williams home.

Barnett maintains his innocence.

In addition to killing the couple, Barnett was found guilty of killing their dog, using weapons while on probation, and theft of the Demurias’ gun and car.

Barnett will serve out his sentence in the Coconino County Detention Facility.

