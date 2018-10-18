OSWEGO, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York man who stabbed another man in the head with a screwdriver has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports 34-year-old Steven Haynes, of Oswego, was sentenced this week in Oswego County Court after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Haynes stabbed a stranger in an “unprovoked” attack at the Oswego County Department of Social Services building in the town of Mexico in June. Authorities say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes says the victim was fortunate he wasn’t killed in the attack.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.