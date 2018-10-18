NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in a shooting death at a tire shop in New Orleans more than two years ago.

News outlets reported 24-year-old Roger Smith Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter rand obstruction of justice.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said the guilty plea avoided a trial next month on a second-degree murder charge.

Smith had been charged with killing 36-year-old Thomas Henry outside the tire service where he worked in 2016. A witness told police they saw Henry arguing with a man and then heard several gunshots.

A co-defendant, 41-year-old Aigetta Locure, pleaded guilty to an accessory charge in July. She’s been sentenced to three years in prison.

Smith is expected to get 30 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 30.





