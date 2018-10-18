WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) - A Louisiana man suspected in up to five murders has been found living in Mississippi.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Jeremy Skinner, in a news release Thursday, said Darrell Williams Jr. and his wife, Casi Williams, are in custody. It’s unknown if either have an attorney.

The Sun Herald reports deputies found Williams in Waveland during a traffic stop Tuesday. The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office notified Hancock County that he could be in the area.

Darrell Williams was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant. His wife faces a charge of possession of marijuana while operating a vehicle and possession with intent to distribute.

Skinner says when deputies searched their apartment they found 3.5 pounds of marijuana, digital scales and $11,000 in cash.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com





