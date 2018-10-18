Organizers for the 46th annual March for Life — billed as the largest human rights demonstration in the world — have revealed their 2019 theme: “Unique from Day One: Pro-Life is Pro Science.”

The march, which gets sparse media coverage but has drawn as many as 650,000 people in years past, will be held on Jan. 18.

“Science is behind the pro-life movement,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of the organization. “We see that medical and technological advancements always affirm the pro-life movement, for example, DNA is present at fertilization and no fingerprint on earth, past, present, or future, is the same. We know, too, a baby’s heart beats at just six weeks and we can distinctly observe it ourselves with ultrasound technology.

“As science progresses, we see clearly that every life is unique from day one in the womb,” she noted.

Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, will be be among the many speakers for the event. President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and a host of Republican lawmakers have previously spoken at the event, staged on the National Mall.





