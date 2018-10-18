TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault for allegedly touching a female client inappropriately during a session.

Authorities in Mercer County say Asmar Berry of Clementon was working at Renewed Spa Massage in Pennington last month when he touched the victim’s intimate parts without her consent.

The 40-year-old Berry faces charges of sexual assault and criminal sexual count. Sexual assault is a second-degree crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Berry was charged on a summons and released pending a court appearance on a date to be determined.

It wasn’t immediately known if Berry had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.





