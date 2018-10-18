ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a St. Louis police officer has shot and wounded a suspect during a struggle over a pellet gun that looked like a semi-automatic pistol.

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden says the shooting happened Wednesday night after two officers were sent to an auto parts store to investigate a report that a man who had previously used a stolen credit card there had returned. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that when the two officers approached the man and tried to take him into custody, they saw the pistol in his waistband.

The man was shot in the chest during the ensuing struggle. Neither officer was wounded.

Police say the stolen credit card used at the auto parts store had been taken Monday during a beauty supply store robbery.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.