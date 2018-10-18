PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say one man was in custody and a second was sought in a shooting that left a third man dead and a woman seriously injured.

Police identified the man who was killed in the Wednesday night incident as 26-year-old Mark Lopez and wounded woman as 30-year-old Nefartiti Ford.

The identities of the suspects weren’t released.

Sgt. Armando Carbajal said the shooting followed arguments between people attending a family get-together and neighbors.





