PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say one man was in custody and a second was sought in a shooting that left a third man dead and a woman seriously injured.
Police identified the man who was killed in the Wednesday night incident as 26-year-old Mark Lopez and wounded woman as 30-year-old Nefartiti Ford.
The identities of the suspects weren’t released.
Sgt. Armando Carbajal said the shooting followed arguments between people attending a family get-together and neighbors.
