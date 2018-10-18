By - Associated Press - Thursday, October 18, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say a 10-year-old girl accidentally shot and wounded a 12-year-old boy inside a house in Milwaukee.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the home on the city’s north side. Police say the boy suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say two adults have been arrested in connection with the shooting.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide