PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) - Authorities in Haiti say at least two people were killed and dozens injured during large protests over alleged misuse of government funds.

Police spokesman Michel-Ange Louis-Jeune said Thursday that 11 people were injured by bullets and 11 officers by flying rocks. However, municipal officials reported higher numbers.

Saint-Marc Deputy Mayor Frantz Ulysse said 14 people were injured on Wednesday when police opened fire to clear a road for a presidential motorcade. He said 10 were hit by bullets and three are in critical condition.

Protesters were demanding more transparency in how the government uses funds from Petrocaribe, an oil assistance program sponsored by Venezuela. An investigation by Haiti’s Senate found that at least 14 former government officials allegedly misused $3.8 billion under the administration of former president Michel Martelly.





