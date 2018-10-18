LEWES, Del. (AP) - Authorities in Delaware say a woman ended an argument with her boyfriend by running over his leg with her car.

News outlets cite a Delaware State Police release that says troopers responding to a report of a domestic dispute Tuesday found a 48-year-old man on the ground.

An investigation revealed that he and his girlfriend, 59-year-old Jacquelyn S. Peruchi, had a verbal argument earlier in the evening. Police say the argument continued as Peruchi entered her car, put it in reverse and struck the man as he stood outside.

He was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Peruchi was arrested and charged with possession of a deadly weapon, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangering and disorderly conduct. Her bail is set at $23,001. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.