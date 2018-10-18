CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) - Police in Rhode Island say they are investigating narcotics at a pub in Cranston.

According to Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist, investigators were searching the Knightsville Pub Wednesday and have arrest warrants for three people. WPRI-TV reports the investigation concerns individuals who frequent the pub.

The pub’s owner consented to the search. It is unclear if any of the wanted suspects are in custody.

Winquist says police are also searching an East Providence home, and says police are interested in vehicles in the pub’s parking lot.

