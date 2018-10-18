GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - Police say a woman was shot on the hand by a Colorado deputy following a car chase in Grand Junction.

The Daily Sentinel reports a Colorado State Patrol trooper approached a parked car occupied by a man and a woman Thursday morning, but the car tried to flee, hitting the patrol vehicle.

Grand Junction police say the man exited the car, but the woman continued fleeing. Police gave chase, and a Mesa County deputy fired a shot, striking the woman.

The woman was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening. The deputy was also treated for a minor injury.

The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com





