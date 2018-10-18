CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has announced a $40,000 reward for information about the robbery of a postal worker at a post office.

The robbery was reported around 6:15 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Cromwell Post Office.

Authorities say a U.S. Postal Service Highway Contract Route driver was getting out of a vehicle when the suspect pulled a firearm and demanded postal property.

The worker was not injured.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service or the Cromwell Police Department.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.