WEST GREENWICH, R.I. — A Republican state senate candidate who police say stole campaign signs from his Democratic opponent has pleaded not guilty.

Forty-three-year-old Scott Copley pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor larceny.

West Greenwich police arrested Copley in September after Sen. Leonidas Raptakis discovered his campaign signs were missing from a gas station. Surveillance recordings showed Copley taking Raptakis’ signs. Police later found the missing signs at Copley’s home.

Copley says the gas station owners approved his signs and said the Raptakis signs shouldn’t be there. He says he and Raptakis received permission from different people at the gas station.

Copley lost to Raptakis in the 2016 Senate race.

A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.





