Appeals court judges weighing President Donald Trump’s bid to shut down a former “Apprentice” contestant’s defamation suit against him are asking a hypothetical question: Could a New York court order the president to jail if he were to buck an order in the case?

The question came up - but wasn’t definitively answered - as lawyers for Trump and ex-contestant Summer Zervos argued Thursday in a New York court.

Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz said the hypothetical scenario illustrated his argument that a sitting president can’t be sued in a state court over non-official conduct.

Zervos attorney Mariann Wang said it’s unlikely the hypothetical would ever happen and the case should proceed.

Zervos sued Trump for calling her a liar after she accused him of unwanted kissing and groping.





