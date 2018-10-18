DETROIT (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the sexual assault of a teenage girl in a Detroit high school.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says the boy is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and larceny.

He is accused of taking two cellphones from the girl’s desk at Central Academy and High School on Oct. 8. Prosecutors say the 15-year-old girl followed the boy into a hallway to retrieve her phone when she was grabbed by the neck and forced to a back stairway where she was choked and sexually assaulted.

A preliminary hearing was held Thursday in a county juvenile detention facility. A preliminary examination is scheduled Oct. 26.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.