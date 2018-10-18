KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Testimony has concluded in the trial of two maintenance workers at a Kansas water park who are accused of deliberately misleading investigators after a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on a waterslide.

The Kansas City Star reports that deliberations will begin Thursday after closing arguments are made in the case against David Hughes and John Zalsman. They’re charged with obstructing the investigation into the August 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at Schlitterbahn in Kansas City.

Prosecutors say they failed to replace a brake mat that fell off a raft two weeks before it went airborne, killing Caleb. The prosecution says the men then lied.

The defense says prosecutors don’t understand how the 17-story Verruckt waterslide functioned. The park’s co-owner and the ride’s designer have also been indicted in Caleb’s death.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.