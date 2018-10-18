ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of a former FBI agent in Minnesota who pleaded guilty to leaking classified documents to a reporter (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A former FBI agent in Minnesota who admitted to leaking classified documents to a reporter has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Terry James Albury was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty in April to the unauthorized disclosure of national defense information and unauthorized retention of national defense information.

Prosecutors say he betrayed public trust when he stole more than 70 documents, including 50 that were classified. They asked for him to be sentenced to more than four years.

Albury’s defense attorneys requested probation, saying he’s a patriot who was morally conflicted by the FBI’s counterterrorism policies.

The Trump administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have made prosecuting government employees who leak sensitive information a high priority.

The date and content of one leaked document corresponded with a story on The Intercept.

___

11:30 p.m.

A former FBI agent in Minnesota who admitted that he leaked documents to a reporter is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court.

Terry James Albury will be sentenced Thursday on one count of unauthorized disclosure of national defense information and one count of retention of national defense information.

Prosecutors say he betrayed public trust when stealing more than 70 documents, including 50 classified ones. They say he should serve more than four years in prison.

Defense attorneys are asking for probation, saying he was morally conflicted by the FBI’s counterterrorism policies.

The Trump administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have made prosecuting government employees who leak sensitive information a high priority.

Albury was accused of sharing documents with an online news organization. The date of one document he shared corresponded with a story on The Intercept.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.