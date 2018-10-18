ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting that wounded a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy is in surgery after being shot and wounded in the Mojave Desert city of Adelanto.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman says deputies were making a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Thursday when they heard gunfire and determined it was coming from an apartment building.

Additional units were called in and the deputies came under fire as they approached, and they returned fire.

Bachman says one deputy was struck during the gunbattle and was flown to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton. He was described as alert and talking before being taken into surgery.

Three people who were in the apartment have been detained.

___

6:27 a.m.

A Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been wounded in a shooting incident.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman tweets that the deputy was struck when shots were fired from an apartment building in Adelanto early Thursday.

Bachman says the deputy was conscious when flown to a hospital. The extent of the deputy’s injuries is unknown.

Adelanto is in the high desert Victor Valley along U.S. 395.





